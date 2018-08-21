Share:

KARACHI - An anti-terrorism court sentenced two people Farid Ahmed Sabir and Muhammad Shahab 10 years in prison after they were found guilty of taking extortion from a citizen in Risala area. The court has also imposed fine of Rs100,000 each, in case of default in payment of fine they shall undergo further six months more.

It was observed in the judgment that the benefit of section 382-B CrPC is also extended to the guilty.

According to the prosecution, the complainant, Usman Ghani on 15/12/2017 had received a call on his cell phone and the caller demanded Rs500,000 as extortion money and also threatened him that if he did not pay extortion money he (complainant) would be killed. The complainant had insisted he could not pay such a large amount and after negotiations, the amount was settled at Rs100,000.

Subsequently, Usman Ghani had informed the Risala police, who formed a team to arrest the extortionists red-handed. On August 8, when both the guilty arrived at the designated site to collect the extortion money.

The court, observed that Farid Ahmed Sabir and Muhammad Shahab were found guilty of the offence under Section 6(2) (k) of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and had been convicted under Section 265-H of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The court has also convicted Farid in another case of possessing illicit arms, he was sentenced five years in imprison.

On the other side, the same court has also convicted a man for collecting donation for a banned outfit. The court has sentenced Muhammad Ismail five years in imprison.

According to the prosecution, CDT police had arrested Muhammad Ismail on 01/02/2018 from Site area when he was busy in collecting donation from the people. The police had also recovered receipt books and cash from his possession.

The police had submitted that the man worked for Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP) by collection donation for them, and the money was used for terrorism activities.