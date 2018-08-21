Share:

LAHORE - Since June, the Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 28 drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres, and issued show-cause notices to 25 with directions to stop their functions.

The PHC teams had conducted raids on 75 drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres in different cities of the province, and sealed 28 completely and six partially. These entities did not have requisite human resource and facilities, that is, psychiatrists, doctors, para-medical staff, and the emergency cover, poor living and food facilities, bad record-keeping of the patients’ treatment, and functioning without the PHC registration and licence.