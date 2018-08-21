Share:

haseeb haider khan

Imran Khan, a cricketer turned politician, had made his entry into politics in 1996 with a slogan of ending corruption and bringing improvement in social justice, health and education. His struggle of over two decades has finally been successful, enabling him to reach the position where he can do what he had been demanding from the ruling elite ever since.

So far, his selection of Speaker National Assembly from KPK, Deputy Speaker from Balochistan, CM Punjab from down-trodden south Punjab and President of Pakistan from Urdu Speaking Community speaks of his vision of judicious distribution of power among the areas and communities which have had less representation in the power corridors earlier. Hopefully, these steps will heal the sense of deprivation of these people.

Khan faces a pack of challenges that need immediate attention. Our economy is particularly in shambles. Though the picture will be clear only when the new government takes stock of our reserves but there are a few things which are already known. The overall debt is about to touch the hundred billion bar. Asad Umer, the Finance Minister elect, has already highlighted that our country is running on two billion dollar deficit “per month”. Furthermore, short-term liabilities of nine billion dollars render our reserves negligible. Umer has said that we need 12 Billion US$ immediately to overcome the current economic crisis. Though a wise step, only austerity measures vowed by the new PM will not be enough.

Pakistan has recently shifted out of the US block. Its East-Looking Foreign Policy is still in an embryonic stage. US has already started abandoning it and other countries towing the US line will most likely follow suit. Khan will have to draw up a balanced policy focusing international powers and regional players which suits our national interest.

The blame game of terrorism and bad relations with our neighbors will retard his pace of development. His policy towards the fluid situation in Muslim world will also have to be very smart. He should not forget that the expat community in Gulf sends remittances worth multi million US$ every year which gives a breathing space to our dying economy. A step in the wrong direction can deprive Pakistanis of their jobs in gulf countries (like current situation of “no more visas for Pakistani” in Kuwait since years) and the honey moon ends.

A country of over 200 million with majority of its population below the basic level of literacy has had less than 2% of budget allocated for education previously. HEC had been “granted” to ladlas as a reward, foreign scholarships of PhD and other specializations had been compromised prematurely resulting into a mess. Programs of basic education like Danish Schools proved to be an exercise in futility. All this, coupled with lack of quality health services, poor tax collection, unemployment and so on pose a colossal challenge to the new government.

For a new government, the situation could not have been any worse. Khan and his team will have to work relentlessly to fulfill their promises. To strike a chord, he has to create ten million jobs, build five million houses, bring the multi billion dollars plundered money back to Pakistan, improve policing, re-vitalize government medical facilities, develop educational institutions and above all, gain our due position in the comity of nations. He does not have five years for all this. He has to bring a clear improvement within the first hundred days i.e. till end of November, 18. All Pakistanis are waiting with their fingers crossed. Let’s see, where he starts from.

–The writer is a freelance contributor and a military training adviser.