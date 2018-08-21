Share:

rawalpindi - Police raided a brothel in Mohala Naseerabad and arrested a woman and her key aide for forcing a girl into prostitution, informed sources on Tuesday.

The accused, who are said to be members of a strong sex trafficking racket, were identified as Naureen alias Sonia and Ahtesham, sources added.

According to sources, a girl named Maham Ali appeared before officials of Police Station Naseerabad and lodged a complaint stating that she married Usman Ali a few years ago and had left his house after a quarrel with him on some domestic issue. She said that she had started living in the house that belonged to her friend Naureen alias Sonia at Mohala Naseerabad.

Naureen with the help of her aide Ahtesham was running a brothel inside her house. She alleged that Naureen forced her to participate in the flesh trade but she refused to do so and managed to escape from her house and contacted her husband Usman Ali and sought help from him.

The applicant told police that her friend and Ahtesham had been running the brothel wherein they trap innocent girls and force them into prostitution.

Police have registered First Information Report (FIR) under section 371-A/371-B of Pakistan Penal Court (PPC) and have begun investigation. Later on, a police team carried out a raid on the brothel and rounded up the accused and locked them up behind bars.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS Naseerabad Hafiz Obaid, when contacted, confirmed the arrest of the two accused. He said police had produced them before a court of law from where the judge had sent the accused to Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

He said police would launch an investigation into the allegation and would also arrest other members of the sex racket.