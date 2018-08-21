Share:

rawalpindi - The Adiala jail authorities on Tuesday shifted Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of deposed Prime Minister (PM) Mian Nawaz Sharif to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) after he complained of chest pain. Unfortunately, the ambulance carrying the patient and the security squad was stuck in a gigantic traffic jam which occurred on two places due to establishment of makeshift cattle markets at Gulshanabad and Mubarak Lane. A senior official of Adiala jail told The Nation that the health condition of Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar was deteriorating from Monday night when he complained of severe chest pain.

However, he said that the jail hospital tried to give medication to the patient but after seeing no improvement, Capt (retd) Safdar was referred to the hospital immediately. At Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, the team of doctors headed by RIC Executive Director Major Gen (R) Azhar Mehmood Kayani examined Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and admitted him to the hospital for treatment. A senior doctor of RIC told The Nation that Capt (R) Safdar was a heart patient and had a coronary artery stent implantation before being imprisoned. He said that different pathological tests were conducted including Coronary Computed Tomography angiography, ECG and blood tests. Meanwhile, former MNA Hanif Abbasi suffered a heart attack after which a stent was implanted by the doctors. Doctors said that the reports of Muhammad Hanif Abbasi made it clear that he faced a heart attack in jail. On the other hand, the police beefed up security of the hospital while deploying extra police force in and around the hospital. The senior police officers including City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan visited the site to check the security arrangements. The district administration, following the orders of Punjab Home Department, issued notification to declare the ward as a sub-jail where Hanif Abbasi and Capt (retd) Safdar were being provided medical treatment.