islamabad - The Islamabad district administration has transferred 8194 kanals of land in the name of Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation, Islamabad for development of a housing scheme for the federal government employees and members of Supreme Court Bar Association, according to the documents available with The Nation.

The land measuring 8194 kanals 15 marlas is situated in the revenue estates of Tamma and Mohrian, tehsil and district Islamabad for development of housing accommodations for the federal government employees and members of Supreme Court Bar Association by the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation, Islamabad.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue)/Land Acquisition Collector, ICT Islamabad issued the award in this regard.

According to the details, the FGHF Islamabad had, in April 2015 requested for the acquisition of land measuring 1967.3 kanals in mouza Tamma and 6139.3 kanals in mouza Mohrian, tehsil and district Islamabad for development of the accommodations.

The Foundation had further requested for issuance of notification under section 4 of Land Acquisition Act, 1894. After receipt of the request, necessary notification under section 4 of Land Acquisition Act was issued.

However, on 30 April 2015, a case Criminal Original Petition titled “Supreme Court Bar Association through its Secretary Vs Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad and others” was fixed in the Supreme Court, wherein the said COP was withdrawn. The DG FGEHF had stated before the court that the scheme for the residential portion would be developed by the FGEHF on a priority basis for the employees of the federal government and members of SCBA and that according to the policy, the proceeds from the commercial area would be utilized for subsidizing cost of the residential plots.

The documents show that after issuance of notification under section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, the tehsildar ICT was directed to furnish average price of various kind of land for the last one year i.e. May 2014 to May 2015.

The average price and market price of the proposed area was carried out by the revenue field staff.

The award was announced accordingly on 18 August 2018 and the land measuring 8194 kanals 15 marlas situated in revenue estates of Tamma and Mohrian stood transferred in the name of the government for development of housing accommodations for the federal government employees and members of Supreme Court Bar Association.

The award was announced in the presence of representatives of Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation Islamabad and representatives of members of Supreme Court Bar Association.

However, no one from the land owners appeared despite issuance of notices, according to the documents.

The Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation was set up in March 1990, and was entrusted with the task of implementing the self-financing housing schemes on ownership basis for federal government employees.