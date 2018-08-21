Share:

SIALKOT/MIRPUR (AJK) - Eidul Azha would be celebrated with traditional zeal and religious fervour here today.

Eid prayers would be offered at Eidgahs, mosques and open places in Sialkot, Daska, Bhopalwala, Sambrial, Uggoki, Satrah, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda, Zafarwal, Shakargarh and in surrounding areas, amid tight security. Ulema in their sermons will highlight the significance of the sacrifice of animals.

On the occasion, the special prayers will also be offered for unity, solidarity and progress of Pakistan, well-being of the Muslim Ummah and emancipation of the oppressed Muslims the world over.

After the Eid prayers, camels, cows, goats and sheep would be sacrificed. Police and other intelligence agencies have been put on alert, as the Sialkot police have chalked out a security plan for Eidul Azha to avert any untoward incident.

The senior police officials said that the policemen and personnel of the law enforcing agencies were keeping a vigilant eye on the dubious persons. They added that the security has been further tightened at all the mosques, Eidgahs, Madrassas and other public places in Sialkot district under its foolproof security plan on the eve of Eidul Azha.

Likewise, Eidul Azha will be celebrated at both sides of the Line of Control with full religious zeal and fervour.

The day will begin with special prayers in the mosques for the stability, integrity, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, early liberation of all occupied Muslim homelands including Palestine and Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, special Eidul Azha prayer congregations will be held at all small and major cities and towns of all ten districts of the librated territory including Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Haveili, Hattiyan, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Rawalakot and Neelam valley districts. The people will offer Eid prayer at the mosques, Eidgahs and open places. Later, the Muslims will sacrifice animals following in the footsteps of the towering personality of Hazrat Ibrahiem (AS) who by obeying the order of Allah Almighty, asked his son Hazrat Ismail (AS) for his sacrifice.

Anyway, Ismail (AS) walked smilingly to the altar. The knife did not work. Hazrat Ismail (AS) survived. A sheep was slaughtered instead and the Muslims were directed to commemorate the event every year. The AJK government has announced August 21 to 24 as official holidays for celebrating Eidul Azha across AJK.

In various curfew-clamped cities in Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir state , the Kashmiri Muslims are determined to celebrate Eidul Azha with renewal of the pledge to continue the liberation struggle despite the stepped up state terrorism and undue restrictions by the Indian occupying forces, says a report landing here Tuesday from across the line of control.

The biggest Eid congregations are scheduled by the Kashmiri Muslims to be held at Dargah Hazrat Bal and the Central Jamia mosque in Srinagar, the report said. Other big Eid congregations will also be held, despite all restrictions, imposed by the Indian occupational forces, at Eidgahs and Jamia mosques in Baramulla, Kupwara, Islamabad, Pulwama, Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Kargil and Leh.

Various freedom-loving Kashmiri leaders including the stalwarts of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) have in their respective Eid messages, reiterated that the people of occupied Jammu Kashmir will continue their ongoing struggle for liberation from the Indian clutches.