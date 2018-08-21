Share:

Lucknow - Sanjay Jaat, the president of India’s Rashtriya Bajrang Dal (Agra unit), has offered Rs 5 lakh to anyone who brings the head of former cricketer and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu to him, reported Indian media on Tuesday.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, Sanjay Jaat is seen attacking Navjot Singh Sidhu for betraying the country by attending the swearing in ceremony of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. He is seen accusing Mr Sidhu of supporting a government “which thirsts on the blood of Indian soldiers”.

The Bajrang Dal office-bearer says that Mr Sidhu, a Sikh, has forgotten the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh that persons of a certain community can never be trusted. In the video he is also seen holding out a cheque of Rs 5 lakh for one who brings the head of the former cricketer. Meanwhile, Agra circle security officer H Katheria played down the incident saying that such people keep circulating such videos on a regular basis which people should ignore. When asked if any case would be registered against Sanjay Jaat for demanding the head of a Punjab minister, he said that the police would consider if someone lodges a complaint.

Meanwhile, after drawing flak from Indian Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and the Opposition for embracing the Pakistan Army Chief, the cricketer-turned-politician said that he was prepared to give a strong reply to all when needed. “Whenever the reply has to be given, I will give and I will give it to all... It will be a strong reply,” Mr Sidhu, the only Indian to attend Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony as Pakistan’s PM, said.

His comments come after Capt Amarinder had on Sunday ticked off his Cabinet colleague for hugging the Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.