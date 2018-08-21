Share:

Dua Hamid

Eidul Azha is one of the two religious festivals celebrated by Muslims annually. Eidul Azha is celebrated to commemorate the sacrifice of Hazrat Ismail (A.S) by his father Prophet Ibrahim (A.S) on the command of God. In the memory of this outstanding example of obedience, Muslims on the 11th and 12th Zilhajj sacrifice goats, camels, cows and sheep.

Apart from being an occasion of joy and festivity, Eidul Azha also instills a lot of economic activity across the country. From the sales of animals and the wage earning opportunities for butchers to the sales of hides, this Eid provides plenty of economic opportunities. According to a rough estimate of 2017, economic activity of Rs 425 billion took place in Pakistan which included Rs 350 billion through the sales of animals, Rs 3.75 billion through the transportation of animals from rural areas to markets and form markets to the houses of people and around Rs 7 billion through the sales of hides. Animal hides provide the raw material for manufacturing leather and leather goods such as bags, shoes, jackets and belts. Leather is the third largest industry of Pakistan and the second largest export of Pakistan. According to the figures of Pakistan Tanneries Association, Leather contributes to 5% GDP of Pakistan and 5.4 % of the country’s export earnings. For this reason animal hides become an important focal point of Eidul Azha.

According to Pakistan Tanneries Association, about 30% of annual production of raw hides is collected on Eid. In 2017, around seven million hides of sacrificial animals were collected, out of which, about 2.4 million hides were of cows, 3.8 million hides were of goats and 0.8 million hides were of sheep. In 2017, these hides amounted to about Rs billion to 5.5 billion.

Fluctuating with the prices in international market, the price of goat hides remain between Rs 150-250 and the price of sheep hides remain between Rs 90-180. The cow and camel hides have a higher fiscal value.

Due to the fiscal value of hides, there is usually a competition between the local mosques, NGO’s, welfare organizations, political parties and Islamist Organizations to gain more and more hides. In Pakistan, the hide collection is done in a very organized and systematic manner. Prior to Eid, the administrators of local mosques, charity groups and representatives of local political and religious organizations go to the houses of people and persuade them to donate the hides of their sacrificed animals to their organization. Furthermore, several banners are placed across the cities that motivate people to donate the hides to a particular organization.

The charity groups and welfare organizations use the money gained through the sale of hides for the benefit of deprived class of the society.

To deal with the situation of terrorist organizations getting hides, the government of Pakistan issued a list of 65 militant organizations that were banned from collecting hides. Furthermore, in order to ensure the application of the ban, the police has been alerted.

In conclusion, along with the sacrifice and the feasts, one must make sure that the organization to which he is donating the hide is not a militant organization that is working to cause trouble to the state and the society. Keeping alive the spirit of this Eid to obey God, to sacrifice and to feed the poor, one must ensure that even the hides go to those, who will work for the benefit of the society.