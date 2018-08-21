Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office Tuesday to review Eid arrangements.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said peace would be maintained at all costs. Buzdar issued directives to make foolproof arrangements.

“Practical steps should be taken to stop the scourge of one-wheeling. I will provide full support to improve the police system,” he said. He directed authorities concerned to ensure best cleanliness on Eid days and added that solid waste management companies, provincial administration and other relevant agencies should proactively work for the purpose.

He said that this year’s sanitation arrangements should be better than previous years and line departments should perform their duties in a coordinated manner. He said lethargic officials would face the music.

The chief minister said that he will personally monitor the arrangements and added that no negligence will be tolerated with regard to cleanliness and disposal of animals’ waste. Action will be taken on public complaints with regard to cleanliness, concluded the chief minister. Additional chief secretary (home) and IG police briefed the meeting about different steps taken for the protection of life and property of the people. The chief secretary, ACS (home), additional chief secretary, IG police, administrative officers and representatives of law enforcement agencies attended the meeting.