ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the election of Usman Buzdar as Punjab chief minister was the start of a new era to ensure the uplift of province, particularly its under-privileged areas.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar here, congratulated him on his election and expressed his confidence that he would come up to the people's expectation.

Imran Khan said the people of Punjab had endorsed the voice of a 'New Pakistan', which was aimed at bringing a change in their lives through prosperity.

"Sardar Usman knows the struggle of a poor man. He is the only MPA who doesn’t have electricity in his house. I have faith in him and God willing he will deliver."

TREATMENT OF

TABLE TENNIS PLAYER

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday instructed to make arrangements for the treatment of a young table tennis player who is suffering from cancer.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Imran Khan has taken his first notice as the PM and directed to provide complete treatment to the cancer-stricken girl.

The notice was taken over media reports in which the girl’s father, who works as a peon at a government school, had appealed to the prime minister to assistance. Mehak Anwar is a national table tennis player and has won several local tournaments. She is currently under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.

IMRAN TO CELEBRATE

EID IN ISLAMABAD

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to celebrate his first Eid after assuming charge of Prime Minister in Islamabad. He will spent Eid holidays in his official residence, PM Colony located in Federal capital. The Prime Minister will offer Eid prayers in PM House.