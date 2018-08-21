Share:

rawalpindi - The district government has launched an awareness campaign on Tuesday in various parts of city to sensitize the citizens to cooperate the civic bodies to keep their areas clean by disposing offal properly on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha. In this connection, the assistant commissioners of Cantt, Saddar, and the area magistrates have organized an awareness walk in Dhoke Khabba. A large numbers of government officials, sanitary workers and people belonging to different walks of life participated in the walk.

Addressing the participants, the ACs said that helping the sanitary workers in removing remains of sacrificial animals from the city is the prime responsibility of the citizens. They said the citizens should keep their areas and town clean by throwing offal at the appointed places so it would be lifted by sanitary workers. “This walk is being organized to create awareness among the citizens that one should not only clean our areas but also urge others to do so,” they said.

They said the deputy commissioner Dr Umer Jahangir had also directed Rawalpindi Solid Waste Management high ups and workers to make sure that there are proper sanitary conditions in the city and to dump the offal at dumping sites. They said the teams would provide special plastic bags to citizens at their door steps to pack the offal. “As many as 3000 sanitary workers will perform duties on the eve of Eid ul Azha,” they said. They advised the sanitary workers to lift the offal on hand-push carts from narrow streets where vehicles could not enter for the said purpose.

Similarly, an awareness walk was also arranged at Banni Chowk. The walk, led by Magistrate Azeem Awan, began at Banni Chowk and culminated at Asghar Mall Scheme and was attended by a large number of people. On the occasion, special plastic bags were distributed among the citizens for packing the remains of sacrificial animals for disposal.