Share:

Islamabad - The Election Commission of Pakistan asked political parties to file their respective statement of accounts latest by August 29.

According to spokesperson of the ECP, a certificate duly signed by the party must accompany statement of the accounts.

Section 210 of the Election Act 2017 states that every political party registered with the ECP shall submit to the ECP within 60 days from close of a financial year a consolidated statement of its accounts audited by a chartered accountant on Form D.