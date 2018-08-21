Eid being celebrated today in a changed political atmosphere

Share:

LAHORE - Eidul Azha is being celebrated across the country today to commemorate the great sacrifice that Prophet Ibrahim (AS) had offered to comply with the orders of the Creator of the worlds.

In Saudi Arabia Eid was celebrated on Tuesday, with some 2.5 million Muslims from all over the world performing Haj.

It is a closed holiday and people serving in government departments or private organisations have gone to their native places to join their families and relatives. As a result, not much traffic is seen on the city roads. Offices will remain closed for the entire week, mainly because of the national culture of staying away from work some days before and after the declared holidays.

Eid prayers will be offered in hundreds of big and small mosques at times fixed according to the convenience of people living in the vicinity. Badshahi Masjid, Masjid Wazir Khan, Masjid-i-Shuhada and Data Darbar Masjid are some of the most important places in the metropolitan where people come from far-off places to offer Eid prayers.

Special security measures have been taken by the authorities to enable the people to celebrate the religious event in a peaceful atmosphere. Still, the police bosses are alert that the enemy can go for any mischief on the day.

After Eid prayers, people will slaughter animals: camels, cows, goats and sheep. The process will continue for three days.

This year Eidul Azha is being celebrated at a time when a new PTI-led coalition government is in power as a result of the July 25 elections held when the PML-N government completed its five year tenure.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will celebrate Eid at Adiala jail along with his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar. All three were convicted by an accountability court on the basis of Avenfield reference against them.

There were hopes on Monday evening that they would be granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in the light of a petition seeking suspension of the sentence. Although the two-judge bench had reserved the judgment, it did not announce the same.

The pain of the incarcerated Sharifs must have multiplied also because the new federal cabinet at its maiden meeting decided to place the names of the father and the daughter on the exit control list (ECL), a step after which they will not be able to leave the country even after being granted bail unless their names were removed from the no-fly list.

And since Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to keep the interior ministry portfolio with him, there is no possibility of any relief to the three-time former prime minister and his daughter.

The PML- N leaders are considering various options to seek relief for their leader.

On the other hand, rival PML-Q’s fate changed after the elections and the party which had almost disappeared from the political scene is part of the ruling coalition. There can’t be anything more agonising for the PML-N.

