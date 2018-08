Share:

LAHORE - Main Eidul Azha congregation will be held at Badshahi Mosque on Wednesday where its

Khateeb Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will lead the prayer at 8:30 am.

Almost 2,700 small and big Eid congregations will be held in the provincial capital. After which the faithful will sacrifice animals in pursuance of Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi (AS).