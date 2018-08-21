Share:

LONDON - The English Premier League Tuesday said it is taking steps to bring legal action in Saudi Arabia to resolve a piracy issue over the televising of its matches and to protect its authorised broadcaster Qatar-based beIN Media Group. The EPL said it had seen "compelling evidence" that all 20 of its matches shown over the first two weekends of this season's campaign had been broadcast illegally by a pirate TV channel called "beoutQ'. BeIN was only recently awarded the exclusive broadcasting rights across the MENA for another three seasons up to the 2021/22. "The Premier League takes piracy in all its forms extremely seriously and is committed to working with its broadcast partners and regulatory authorities in territories all around the world to stop the non-authorised exploitation of its content.