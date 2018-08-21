Share:

SHIKARPUR - A farmer was gunned down by his rivals over and old enmity at Sadhaya Link Road on Tuesday.

According to police, Mehar, 45, resident of Achar Sadhayo Village was gunned down by unidentified armed persons. Police shifted the body to taluka Hospital Madeji for autopsy and handed over the body to his relatives after conducting necessary medical legal formalities.

Sarfraz Nawaz Shaikh, Shikarpur SSP said that due to tribal disputes many innocent persons have lost their lives and he has finalised strategy to cope with deadly tribal disputes and issued strict directions to arrest the killers because of he could not allow to disturb law and order situation in Shikarpur in this regard he has sent heavy contingent police to Madeji town to arrest the killers. It is worthwhile to mention here that Dahani and Sadhayo deadly dispute was commenced in 2010 over the ownership of a piece of agricultural land. Separately, a 35-year-old villager identified as Muhammad Alam Loond was shot dead by his rival over trivial issue at Ali Khan Loond Village on Tuesday. Imam Bux Brohi, SHO said that Muhammad Alam and his rival party men belonging to Deedar Loond had used harsh language over fighting of children at same village, on it, his rival party men shot Alam dead and escaped away from place of firing. Area police shifted the body of deceased to Sultan Kot rural health centre for autopsy and later, handed over to his heirs.

The notables of the city have demanded the SSP to take notice of increasing incidents of deadly disputes in Shikarpur and expressed their concerns regarding blood shedding. Neither case was registered nor police have arrested the killers till filling of this news story. Likewise, a 13-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted and stabbed to death, in the limits of Jahan Khan police station on Tuesday. Irshad Ali Channa, the SHO above mentioned police station confirmed and told this scribe that local people spotted the body of a boy lying at isolated place and alerted the police.

Following on the information, area police shifted the body to taluka Hospital Lakhi Ghulam Shah where he identified as Sheeraz Ahmed, 13, son of Karim Bakhsh Mahar, resident of Mughrani Mahar Village.

Prima facie he was sexually assaulted and stabbed to death by using sharp knife; however doctors took the sample and sent them to laboratory for confirmation and handed over the body of deceased to his heirs after conducting autopsy while police have launched a manhunt.

Abdul Karim Mahar, the father of deceased boy, told the media that they have not enmity with anyone. A case was yet to be lodged till filling of this news file.