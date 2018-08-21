Share:

ISLAMABAD - The heads of attached departments of Ministry of Information including PTV, PBC and APP will be appointed on merit and there will be no compromise on editorial policy of these organisations, claimed Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday.

While talking to The Nation, he said that the PTI government believed in merit and Prime Minster Imran Khan had given direction to make appointments on merit and evaluate the performances of institutions after every three months. He said that people would feel change in PTV policy soon and the editorial policy of the organisation would be independent.

He said that PTV was the best tool for projection of soft image of the country at international level through dramas and documentaries. He said that he had given task to digitise the archives of PTV which is perishing due to ignorance of the previous governments. He said that he would not compromise on editorial policy of PTV, PBC and APP and would monitor their performance himself. He cleared that the incumbent government’s task was to make profitable all organisations.Chaudhry said that he would not allow political interference in editorial policies of PTV, APP and PBC.

On Monday, after taking oath as information minister, he chaired a meeting of officials of his ministry and directed the attached departments, particularly PTV and PBC, to make earnest efforts to generate revenue by improving their screen, programming and content. He also directed PTV Sports to promote traditional and popular games of Pakistan including Kubaddi and Volleyball along with Cricket and the national game Hockey.

According to sources, the officials of information ministry including secretary information are holding key positions in PTV, being main hurdle in appointment of managing director of PTV. They said that the Information Secretary had been given additional charge of MD PTV and Joint Secretary Zahoor Barlas had also been given additional charge of deputy MD and director administration of PTV. They pointed out that both had failed to handle the corporation matters on merit and could not fulfil the posts of directors. They said that it was responsibility of new information minster to choose the officers among PTV’s senior officials for the key posts in the organisation.

On the other hand, former MD PTV Yousuf Baig Mirza is said to close to PM Imran Khan and has fixed eyes on the post of MD PTV. He has served as MD PTV twice previously. Interestingly, when PPP government launched PTV Sports, it missed Imran Khan’s shorts as sportsman in official promo, which was made under his supervision.