Share:

Eidul Azha the Feast of the Sacrifice also called the "Festival of Sacrifice" is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year (the other being Eid al-Fitr), and considered the holier of the two. It honors the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command.

Before Abraham sacrificed his son, God provided a male goat to sacrifice instead. In commemoration of this, an animal is sacrificed and divided into three parts: one third of the share is given to the poor and needy; another third is given to relatives, friends and neighbours; and the remaining third is retained by the family.

In the Islamic lunar calendar, Eidul Azha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah. In the international (Gregorian) calendar, the dates vary from year to year drifting approximately 11 days earlier each year. Eidul Azha is the latter of the two Eid holidays, the former being Eidul Fitr. The word "Eid" appears once in Al-Maidah, the fifth surah of the Quran, with the meaning "solemn festival. Eidul Azha celebrations also coincide with the Hajj pilgrimage and for the pilgrims; the celebration begins after the descent of the Haj pilgrims from the Mount Arafat on the 9th of Zul Hijjah. While following a route the Prophet Muhammad once walked, the rites of hajj are believed to ultimately trace the footsteps of the prophets Ibrahim and Ismail, or Abraham and Ishmael as they are named in the Bible.

Muslims believe Ibrahim's faith was tested when God commanded him to sacrifice his only son Ismail. Ibrahim was prepared to submit to the command, but then God stayed his hand, sparing his son.

Pilgrims also trace the path of Ibrahim's wife, Hagar, who Muslims believe ran between two hills seven times searching for water for her dying son. Tradition holds that God then brought forth a spring that runs to this day. That spring, known as the sacred well of Zam Zam, is believed to possess healing powers and pilgrims often return from the hajj with bottles of its water as gifts.

Eidul Azha has had other names outside the Muslim world. The name is often simply translated into the local language, such as English Feast of the Sacrifice. It is also known as Id ul Baqarah in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and in the Middle East, as Eid è Qurbon in Iran, Kurban Bayramı ("the Holiday of Sacrifice") in Turkey, Baqarah Eid in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Trinidad, Eid el-Kabir in Morocco, Qurbani Eid in Bangladesh, Bakri Idh ("Goat Eid") in parts of Pakistan and India and Tabaski or Tobaski in Senegal and West Africa (most probably borrowed from the Serer language — an ancient Serer religious festival).

Islamic tradition holds that the Kaabah was built by Hazrat Ibrahim A.S and Hazrat Ismail A.S as a house of monotheistic worship thousands of years ago. Over the years, the Kaabah was reconstructed and attracted different kinds of pilgrims, including early Christians who once lived in the Arabian Peninsula. In pre-Islamic times, the Kaabah was used to house pagan idols worshipped by local tribes.

Muslims do not worship the Kaabah, but it is Islam's most sacred site because it represents the metaphorical house of God and the oneness of God in Islam. Observant Muslims around the world face toward the Kaabah during the five daily prayers.

1.6 Billion Muslims across the globe celebrate this festival. And the numbers are growing every year Alhamdulillah.

The mode of celebrating Eidul Azha is essentially the same across the world. The day begins with Eid prayer which follows the regular Morning Prayer. Eid prayer is obligatory for men and women to be performed in congregation. It is held in mosques and large grounds also called as Eidgah. Eid greetings are exchanged between friends, family and strangers too. The celebrations of Eid can last up to three days. It is customary to wear new clothes, prepare a variety of dishes.

In many Asian countries, elders give eidi (money) to children as a goodwill. Muslims visit their friends and relatives to exchange Eid greetings.

The Sunnah actions of the day of Eid are one should wake up early. It is Mustahab for those who are sacrificing an animal not to eat anything on the morning of Eid till they sacrifice the animal and partake of the meat of the sacrificed animal. One should make Ghusal, wear new clothes and use Itr before going for Eid Salaah. One should give "Sadqa-e-Fitr" or charity before the Eid Salaah or a few days earlier. One should show happiness and give charity in abundance. One should try and be as early as possible in the Masjid or Eid Gah (open ground for performing Eid Salaah). One should read the Takbeer softly while going to the Masjid or Eidgah on the day of Eid. The Takbeer should be read loudly.

One should partake of the Qurbaani meat on Eidul Azha. It is preferable that one uses different routes in traveling to and from the Masjid or Eidgah. figure786@hotmail.com