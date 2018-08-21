Share:

LAHORE - Political leaders in their messages called for taking care of needy and deserving people while celebrating Eidul Azha to be marked today. Pakistan Muslim League President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and acting Punjab Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Tuesday said the deserving and needy persons should not be ignored on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha.

The PML-Q leaders, in their message on the eve of Eidul Azha, said a pledge should be made on the auspicious occasion to work unitedly for the progress and prosperity of the country with more devotion and sincerity.

"On this Eid while recalling the selfless sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and his son Hazrat Ismail (AS), one should not forget those who sacrificed their lives for the protection and integrity of the country."

Eid celebrations must include the family members of martyrs as well, they added.

Sarwar for showing

spirit of sacrifice

Punjab's nominated Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Tuesday said the Pakistani nation could overcome challenges showing the spirit of brotherhood, love, harmony and sacrifice, reported APP.

Chaudhry Sarwar, in his message on the eve of Eidul Azha, urged the people not to neglect the needy on the special occasion.

He said nations which demonstrated the spirit of sacrifice, brotherhood, love, religious harmony, and unity always made progress and became prosperous.

"On such auspicious occasions we must not forget our Kashmiri brethren facing severe atrocities in their struggle for freedom," he added.