ISLAMABAD - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has written a letter to the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for timely completion of the process regarding the appointments of vice chancellors in three mega universities of the federal capital.

According to the details, the tenure of the heads of three universities situated in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) including Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), International Islamic University (IIU) and Quiad-e-Azam University will be completed in October.

The sources told APP that the last date to apply for the post of VC at QAU was March 18 and March 25 for Allama Iqbal Open University and International Islamic University. Despite passing of four months for submission of forms, yet no search committee has been formed nor is the scrutiny process has been completed. However, during the tenure of Ex Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmad the process for the appointment of VC’s was initiated six months before the end of VC’s tenure by advertising the post in daily newspapers.

Talking to APP Chairman HEC Dr Tariq Banuri said the applications for the appointment of VC’s were submitted before his appointment as the head of HEC. However, the HEC would complete the process in line with the directions of the new government, he added. Executive Director, HEC Dr Arshad Ali told APP that a letter has been written to the ministry of education and it is now up to the ministry to complete the process. Vice Chancellor AIOU Dr Shahid Siddiqui said that the appointment of VC’s should be completed in time so that the continuity of the policies in the institutions could be maintained. VC QAU Dr Javed Ashraf said that there is no doubt that the appointments process should be completed in time.