LAHORE - Ibrahim Khalid is Lahore-based all-rounder, who played many tournaments and matches at national level like Taussef Trophy, NCA, Ramzan Cup, Sparco Paints Cricket Tournament, Red Bull, T10, PCB cricket tournament with bathing average of 40:21 and bowling average of 20:19. The right-hand batsman and bowler also remained his college team captain. Currently, Sparco Paints hired him as talented cricketer and he is playing for the company in befitting manner. He also participated in last year’s Lahore Qalandar trials and selected in 60 boys but then couldn’t impress the selectors for the final stage. Ibrahim vowed that cricket is in his blood and he is very passionate to represent the country at international stage. “If given chance, I will never disappoint the nation.