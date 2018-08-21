Share:

LAHORE - Former first class and national cricketer Asif Fareedi has believed that new Prime Minister Imran Khan will revolutionise Pakistan cricket.

Talking to The Nation from USA, where he is running two clubs - LCC and KCC – as a coach, congratulated new premier and PCB patron Imran Khan and hoped that he will bring great reforms in domestic cricket, making it one of the bests in the world.

“Imran has a great vision of cricket and the way he revolutionize the international cricket by suggesting neutral umpires and other precious things, he will once again bring a great change in Pakistan cricket. He will bring merit, transparency and smoothness in Pakistan cricket,” said Asif, who used to be one of the fastest bowlers of his era.

The former cricketer said that under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan, cricket will flourish rapidly. “Imran has very different and brave ideas, which will be very fruitful for Pakistan cricket. His ideas has always respect and benefits for Pakistan, so whatever decisions he will take, those will be in the largest interest of Pakistan cricket.”

About Najam Sethi’s resign and Ehsan Mani’s nomination as new PCB chairman, he said: “After the resignation of Sethi, a number of corruption cases will open while the appointments of the blue-eyed persons will also be challenged and they will be shown the doors. Ehsan Mani is a very experienced administrator and he will run the PCB affairs very professionally and skillfully.”

About the cricket of twin cities, where he used to play cricket and represented it at national and international level, Asif said: “Like other regions, cricket in Rawalpindi and Islamabad also needs overhaul to make it democratic set-up. Fake clubs needed to be abolished all over the country in this regard.”

He suggested Imran to start cricket betterment plan by strengthening school and college cricket, which is a nursery of the game. “There is also dire need to promote club cricket, value the clubs, their players and representatives so that they may serve the country in a better way. They must be provided with new grounds and stadiums and best facilitates so that they may focus only on their games instead of worrying about bread and butter for their families.”

When asked whether he is ready to serve the country, if he is provided any role by the PM in PCB, he Asif: “I am a Pakistani and it will be great honour for me to work under him. If given chance, I will wind up my setup here and return to my country to serve it in the possible manner, as it gave me name and fame across the world.”