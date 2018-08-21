Share:

PALEMBANG:- A sports-mad Indonesian couple have named their new baby 'Asian Games' to mark her arrival as the country kicked off the world's second-biggest multi-sport event. The little girl -- full name Abidah Asian Games -- was born about a month early in co-host city Palembang, just hours before Saturday's opening ceremony, her parents told AFP on Tuesday. "We already had a first name for her but didn't have a last name," new father Yordania Denny said, cradling the new arrival in his arms in the front room of their modest house in the north of the city.