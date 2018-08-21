Share:

LOS ANGELES:- James Corden has banned himself from social media . The ‘Late Late Show’ host insists sites such as Twitter and Facebook aren’t very ‘’good’’ or positive for people so he’d rather stay away from using the apps as much as possible. He said: ‘’I just don’t think it’s that good for you. I really don’t think it does positive things for you. I don’t ever look at it.’’ However, the 39-year-old star occasionally breaks his own vow to Tweet from is official account, but almost always regrets it immediately afterwards. He added in an interview with the Daily Star newspaper: ‘’I put something on Twitter and then I immediately remove the app from my phone again.–GN