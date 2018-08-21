Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan took notice of the news that paper of entrance test for admission in medical and dental colleges of the province had been leaked and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The test had been organised by Khyber Medical University (KMU) at Islamia Collegiate School, Peshawar, Haripur University, Grassy Ground, Saidu Sharif, Swat, Gomal Medical College, Dera Ismail Khan, Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, Cadet College Kohat and Malakand University. The chief minister ordered a high-level inquiry to thoroughly probe complaints of the parents and applicants about the paper leak and warned that he would take stern action against those found guilty in the case.

Around 10,000 candidates appeared in the test at Islamia Collegiate School whereas 5,402 students at Haripur University, 5,407 at Grassy Ground, 3,775 at Gomal Medical College, 67,92 candidates at Abdul Wali Khan University, 3,251 at Cadet College Kohat and 3,435 at Malakand University appeared in the test for admission in medical and dental colleges of KP.