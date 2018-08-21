Share:

SIALKOT - There was low-level flood in the Chenab River as its water level soured up to 96555 cusecs at Head Marala, here on Tuesday.

According to officials of Irrigation Department, the flow of water was 13316 cusecs in River Tavi and 4417 cusecs in River Jammu at Head Marala-Sialkot.

They added that 18,000 cusecs water was being released in Marala-Ravi-Link (MR-Link) canal and 12,600 cusecs in Upper Chenab Canal (UCC). The officials revealed that the flood situation was under control as the district administration was 24 hours monitoring the flood situation.

Earlier, there was a medium-level flood in the River Chenab at Head Marala and a high-level flood in River Tavi near Chaprar as India released water in the rivers towards Pakistan.

India had suddenly released more than 150,000 cusecs in River Chenab and 30,000 cusecs in River Tavi towards Pakistan. According to the irrigation department, a big peak of 201,878 cusecs water passed through River Chenab at Head Marala making the river in medium level flood. River Chenab has total capacity of 1,100,000 cusecs water at Head Marala near Sialkot.

The officials added that 31,532 cusecs passed through the River Tavi at Chaprar. River Tavi has a total capacity of 30,000 cusecs water. The flow of water was 8,372 cusecs in River Jammu at Bajwat-Sialkot. It has the total capacity of 17000 cusecs.

The three other Nullahs Aik, Palkhu and Bhed were flowing normally in and around the Sialkot city. The officials had said that there was forecast of heavy rains in Sialkot region and also in all the catchments areas in neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the district administration is monitoring the flood situation round-the-clock besides adopting all the flood fighting measures in Sialkot district. The district administration claimed that the entire flood situation was under control in Sialkot district.

RALLY: Hundreds of people participated in a rally taken out by a non-profit organisation against the thana culture.

The participants marched on various inter-city roads during the light rainy weather. They were carrying banners and placards demanding early change in the police culture. On the occasion, its Chairman Shehzad Akbar Butt said that early change in Thana culture had become vital to ensure speedy justice.