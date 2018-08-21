Share:

LONDON - Manchester City could be without reserve goalkeeper Claudio Bravo for the rest of the season after the Chilean ruptured an Achilles tendon, the Man City confirmed. "Bravo has sustained an Achilles tendon injury in today's training session," City said. "He will fly out to Barcelona for further tests on Thursday where the extent of the injury will be examined." Bravo won two La Liga titles with Barcelona before moving to City in 2016, but an error-strewn first season provoked City to sign Brazilian Ederson from Benfica last year to take over as first-choice 'keeper. "No matter what happens, or how bad it looks today, life will go on, and tomorrow will certainly be better," Bravo tweeted. Daniel Grimshaw is the only other keeper in the first-team squad but he has not yet made a senior appearance.