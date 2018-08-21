Share:

rawalpindi - A 39-year-old man was electrocuted to death while working on an electric pole to restore electricity in a private housing society on Adiala Road, informed sources on Tuesday.

The man identified as Muhammad Asif, a resident of Kalyal, was a line man in Abad Cooperative Housing Society, informed sources. Rescue 1122 rescuers shifted the dead body to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy.

According to sources, Muhammad Asif went to ACHS at 8pm on Monday after the management called him for repair work and to restore the supply of electricity to Clifton Town. “While repairing the cables on the pole, he got an electric shock and died on the spot,” they said. The body of the man was attached with the electricity pole for more than two hours, they said. They further said that locals called Rescue 1122 who then separated the dead body from the pole and shifted it to DHQ for post-mortem. Local police also visited the site and mentioned the occurrence of the incident into their daily crime register. The funeral prayer of the deceased Muhammad Asif was offered in his native town Kalyal.

Meanwhile, a journalist associated with national Urdu daily was robbed off cash, mobile phones and sacrificial animals within limits of Police Station (PS) Airport.

According to details, Ahsan Bukhari along with his brother was going home after purchasing a goat for sacrifice on Eid ul Azha when unknown dacoits intercepted them at Rahimabad Bridge and snatched cash worth Rs 30,000, the goat and mobile phones on gun point. The dacoits managed to escape from the scene without any hindrance on part of the police. The victim approached the police for legal action against the dacoits. Police registered a case and have begun investigation without any arrest or recovery so far.