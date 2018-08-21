Share:

LAHORE - Police on Tuesday intensified security search by setting up special pickets on all major roads of the provincial metropolis.

A police official said the “surprise pickets” were arranged in many parts of the city as part of the security strategy to guard public places during Eid holidays.

On the other hand, citizen complained that the police officials were harassing the motorists to extort cash in the name of security checking. Also, the barriers placed by police in the middle of the roads caused traffic mess in several parts of the metropolis. A motorcyclist told The Nation that he was deprived of cash by policemen at a picket near Muslim Town in the evening. He said that the police were virtually robbing motorcyclists and drivers of the commercial vehicles in the name of security checking.

Sajjad Ali said the police were seen misbehaving with citizens at a picket set up near Samanabad Morr. He said the Ichhra police took a young motorcyclist to police station when he failed to show registration book of his bike. The policemen, not identified yet, later released the boy after depriving him of Rs 500. City police threw a massive security blanket across the metropolis on Tuesday with massive deployed of police personnel around shopping malls, markets, worship places, and on all major roads. The police also intensified armed patrolling on major roads. Similarly, the police stepped up security search at all the entry and exit points of provincial capital to disrupt the movement of suspected persons. An official said that more than 10,000 police will be deployed all over the city on early Wednesday to guard Masajids, Imambargahs, and other open places during Eid prayers.