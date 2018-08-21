Share:

ISLAMABAD - The PTI government is expected to start the first parliamentary session with the address of the party’s nominated president after the presidential election.

The joint session of the Parliament to formally start the first parliamentary year of the PTI’s government is expected after the presidential election scheduled to be held on September 4. The first session of the National Assembly, according to the rules, can be summoned after the joint session of the Parliament, in which the president of the country delivers his address. The PTI government, sources said, wants to start the new parliamentary year with the address of its nominated person for the slot of the president of the country. PTI has nominated Arif Alvi for presidency while the PPP has given the name of Aitezaz Ahsan for the slot.

Sources said that a joint session of parliament could be summoned in the second week of September. Pakistan’s president is elected indirectly by members of Parliament and the four provincial assemblies. “Presidential election will be held on September 4”, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said as it issued the schedule of the election. The candidates can file nominations by August 27 and final list of contesting candidates will be issued on August 30, it said. The polling will be held in the buildings of the Parliament and provincial assemblies.