Share:

LAHORE - Experts have forecast rain-thundershowers with gusty winds at isolated places of the city on Eidul Azha.

According to the experts, weak monsoon currents prevailing in upper parts of the country are likely to strengthen from Friday. Under these conditions, rains-thundershowers are expected at isolated places in the country on Eid and following days.

Parts of the country including Lahore received scattered showers on Tuesday, providing little relief to the people from the prevailing muggy weather. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 37 degree Celsius and 25C respectively. The relief, however, was short lived as abundance of sunshine after stoppage of rains caused increase in temperature. High humidity made the weather oppressive that caused people to sweat profusely. Experts also forecast rain in isolated parts of Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Kalat divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir during Eid. Rain-thundershowers have been forecast at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir on coming Friday. Mainly hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.