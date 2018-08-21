Share:

Adil Shehryar

According to World Giving Index report 2017, Pakistan is the 5th most generous nation in the world. Philanthropists in Pakistan spend billions of rupees for the benefits of underprivileged countrymen.

It is not merely an assumption; the world has witnessed the success of some very unique charitable initiatives in our country. The mode of charity at Eid-ul-Azha is slightly different as Muslims all over the country buy animals and sacrifice them in the name of Allah Almighty distributing its meat and hide to the poor.

Religious sentiments for this Eid are on peak from Karachi to Khyber. Every one, either kid or adult, seems to be busy in the purchase of sacrificial animals.

Qurbani is the Sunnah of our beloved prophet (peace be upon Him). It teaches us to sacrifice our most loved thing in the name of Allah to the deserving. The beauty of these festivals especially of Eidul Azha can be magnified by taking care of a few points.

Same like remains, hides of animals are not disposed ofin the proper manner. Hide is a sellable commodity,but it requires proper treatment for preservation. According to a report, in Pakistan 25% of hides are ruined due to improper treatment. It results in a loss of millions of rupees. Hide selling is a lucrative business which a number of NGOs. There is a huge competition for hide collection across the country. Common people performing sacrifice have to make sure of two things; preservation of hide and donating it to the right charity instution. Generally what people do is to try and get rid of it on an urgent basis. On this Eid, make sure to donate it to the right organization.Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) is one such charity organization which has instilled trust in the hearts of the people over the last many years. Every year SKMCH&RC establishes camps in almost all localities in all major cities. Hides collected, are later sold in the hide market and the revenue generated from this sale is spent in providing free treatment to poor cancer patients at the hospital.