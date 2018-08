Share:

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Capt (Retd) Safdar was shifted from Adiala jail to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) with the complaint of chest pain.

He was under treatment in the hospital and complete medical checkup of him was taken by the doctors. Safdar suffered from stomach and chest pain and was taken to jail’s hospital ,however, his health deteriorated and was shifted to RIC.

RIC’s Chief Executive General (Retd) Azhar Kiyani examined Safdar. Security has been tightened as both Hanif Abbasi and Safdar are under-treatment in RIC.

Other patients and their relatives have been barred from entering the premises and were treated badly by the security guards. This is the second time in a month that Safdar has been shifted to hospital.

On August 10, he was taken from Adiala jail to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PYMS) for stomach ulcers treatment.

Stern security arrangements had been placed in and around premises of PIMS hospital to avoid any untoward situation. A three-member team examined Safdar following which his room was declared as sub-jail.

Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar have been handed over 11-year jail sentence, 7-year jail sentence and 1-year jail respectively by an accountability court in Avenfield reference.

The hearing of two others references is underway.

The three graft references were filed by National Accountability Bureau on the directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan in light of landmark Panamagate verdict.