ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan invited India for dialogue to resolve conflicts including Kashmir as the best way to alleviate poverty and bring peace and prosperity to people of the subcontinent.

In his social media messages on Tuesday, the premier said that the best way to move forward for both the neighbouring countries was to resolve all issues through dialogue and to promote mutual trade.

Khan’s messages came in response to severe criticism coming from some sections of society on Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu who came here to attend swearing-in ceremony of Khan as Prime Minister of Paksitan.

In one of the messages, Khan said that Sidhu came here as an ‘ambassador of peace’ and those in India targeting him were doing a great disservice to peace in the subcontinent.

“I want to thank Sidhu for coming to Pakistan for my oath-taking ceremony. He was an ambassador of peace and was given amazing love and affection by people of Pakistan. Those in India who targeted him are doing a great disservice to peace in the subcontinent; without peace our people can’t progress,” Khan stated.

The prime minister further said; “To move forward, Pakistan and India must dialogue and resolve their conflicts including Kashmir; the best way to alleviate poverty and uplift the people of the subcontinent is to resolve our differences through dialogue and start trading.”

Navjot Singh Sidhu, a minister in Congress-ruled Indian Punjab government has been targeted by critics as well as a few cabinet colleagues for attending swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan as prime minister and sitting next to Azad Kashmir leader in the ceremony.

Furthermore, the extremist BJP leaders were furious over his hugging Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javid Bajwa during the ceremony and even a writ was also filed in an Indian court seeking high-treason case against him for his being friendly with Pakistani army chief.

So far, there was no official response to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer of dialogue to India and there was complete silence on Indian side while Indian external affairs ministry seemed to have ignored the message given in an informal way.

NO PROGRESS WITHOUT SPIRIT OF SACRIFICE: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the spirit of sacrifice is of universal importance and no nation in the world can progress unless it demonstrates the spirit of sacrifice.

“Observing the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim requires us to exhibit the spirit of sacrifice in all fields of life. We have to work for the country’s progress, development and welfare by rising above our personal interests, priorities and prejudices,” the prime minister said in a message to nation on the eve of Eidul Azha.

Imran Khan felicitated the Pakistani nation on the Eid and prayed to Allah Almighty to accept the prayers and sacrifices offered by the people and make the same a source of blessings for them.

He said Eidul Azha was observed in remembrance of the submission of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail (May Allah be pleased with both of them) before Allah Almighty. The day was set as an eternal example of sacrifice by the prophets of Allah Almighty, which would be followed till the Day of Judgment.

He said the sacrifice was not about slaying an animal, but submitting before the will of the Almighty and surrendering one’s desires in the way to attain higher objectives.

That spirit, he said, developed an exceptional quality in a person which helped him stay steadfast in difficult times and did not let him drift away from the righteous path.

“While celebrating our festivities of Eid, we should remember our brothers and sisters, who are facing the brunt of difficult financial conditions. We should also be vigilant lest our neighbour misses the joys of Eid,” he said.

The prime minister said the builders and defenders of Pakistan should also not be forgotten, who had sacrificed their lives for the great mission of safeguarding the country.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless everyone with the real happiness of Eidul Azha, accept the offerings rendered before Him and guide all to observe the act of worship in its true essence.