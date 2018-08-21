Share:

Highly important festivals of Muslims is Eidul Fitr and Eidul Azha . While the Eidul Fitr marks the end of the long fasting month of Ramazan, Eid-ul-Azha marks the end of Haj, the sacred pilgrimage to the Holy city Makkah .Eid-ul-Azha is significant for Hazrat Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his beloved son, Hazrat Ismail.

Hajj and Qurbani (sacrifice) is related to Hazrat Ibrahim. Eidul Azha begins from the 10th day of the 12th Islamic month Zil-Hajj. But the date of Eidul Azha depends on the visibility of the moon each year. Eidul Azha has other names also, like, Barri Eid, Bakra Eid, etc, etc.

Eidul Azha popularly known as the Festival of Sacrifice commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's unselfish act of sacrificing his own son Hazrat Ismail in the name of Allah.

The history behind Eid-ul-Azha follows the story of the faithful Hazrat Ibrahim, who was instructed by Allah in a dream to raise the foundations of Kaaba, a black stone, the most sacred Muslim place in Makkah (Saudi Arabia), towards which Muslims turn their face while offering prayer. Immediately responding to the Allah’s call, Hazrat Ibrahim set off for Makkah along with his wife and son, Ismail. At that time, Makkah was a desolate and barren desert and Hazrat Ibrahim had to face a lot of hardships. However, he supplicated Allah's commands uncomplaining. In a divine dream, he also saw himself sacrificing his son Hazrat Ismael for Allah's sake. When He told this to Hazrat Ismail, He immediately asked his father to carry out Allah's commands without faltering and assured that he was completely ready to give up his life for Allah. But miraculously enough, when Hazrat Ibrahim was about to sacrifice Hazrat Ismail, Allah spared the boy's life and replaced him with a lamb. And this is what Hazrat Ibrahim ultimately sacrificed.

To commemorate this outstanding act of sacrifice (qurbani) by Hazrat Ibrahim, people sacrifice a lamb, goat, cow or camel on Eidul Azha and share the meat with friends, neighbours, relatives and the needy. People who are away from the Holy pilgrimage, Hajj, also carry out this traditional sacrifice. Hence Eidul Azha is also known as the Feast of Sacrifice or the Day of Sacrifice.

In them (cattle offered for sacrifice) are benefits for you for an appointed term, and afterwards they are brought for sacrifice unto the ancient House (the Haram - sacred territory of Makkah city).

(Qur'an 22:23)

And whatever are the cattle or the type of animal which has to be sacrificed has been told by prophet. And Goat is one of them.

And for every nation We have appointed religious ceremonies, that they may mention the Name of Allah over the beast of cattle that He has given them for food. And your Allah (God) is One Allah (God Allah), so you must submit to Him Alone (in Islam). And (O Muhammad SAW) give glad tidings to the Mukhbitin [those who obey Allah with humility and are humble from among the true believers of Islamic Monotheism],

Qur'an 22:34

And the Animals (cows, oxen, or camels driven to be offered as sacrifices by the pilgrims at the sanctuary of Makkah.) We have made for you as among the Symbols of Allah, therein you have much good. So mention the Name of Allah over them when they are drawn up in lines (for sacrifice). Then, when they are down on their sides (after slaughter), eat thereof, and feed the beggar who does not ask (men), and the beggar who asks (men). Thus have We made them subject to you that you may be grateful.

It is neither their meat nor their blood that reaches Allah, but it is piety from you that reaches Him. Thus have We made them subject to you that you may magnify Allah for His Guidance to you. And give glad tidings (O Muhammad SAW) to the Muhsinun (doers of good).

Qur'an 22 : 36-37

Therefore turn in prayer to your Lord and sacrifice (to Him only).

Qur'an 108:2

Eid ul Azha is the most significant holiday in the Islamic calendar, both in Pakistan and throughout the Muslim world. It is a 3 day festival.