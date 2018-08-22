Share:

STOCKHOLM:- A Swedish fighter jet crashed after colliding with a flock of birds in southern Sweden on Tuesday, authorities said, adding the pilot ejected safely. "It was a bird collision and the pilot had to eject," Johan Lundgren, spokesman at the Swedish Armed Forces told AFP. The pilot was on a training mission in a Jas Gripen aircraft manufactured by Swedish aerospace company Saab. The accident happened eight kilometres (five miles) north of a military air base near the southern Swedish city of Ronneby. The pilot was taken to a hospital for a check-up.