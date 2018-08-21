Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department Tuesday directed its regional officers to take measures and form special teams in their respective areas to check illegal hunting of quails and netting of falcons across the province.

According to sources of the department, Punjab Wildlife and Parks Director General directed the field officers to take measures against illegal netting and unlicensed hunting as per Wildlife act.

Sources said the department constituted a special team at provincial level to check illegal hunting of quails and falcons and the team would conduct raids to review steps taken in this regard.