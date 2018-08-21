Share:

“And announce to mankind the hajj. They will come to you on foot and on every sinewy camel; they will come from every deep and distant (to perform haj)” (22:27, Surah Bakra, Quran)

This is the month of Zill-Haj. Around two million Muslims from all over the world gathered in Makkah to perform their religious obligation, Haj, the fifth pillar of Islam.

It is a pilgrimage performed by Muslims to the Holy city of Makkah, in the month of Zill-Haj (the last month of the Islamic calendar). It takes place annually between the 8th and 12th days of Zill-Haj The end of the pilgrimage is marked by the Muslim festival of Eidul Azha when Muslims all over the world sacrifice animals (goat, cow, camel) according to their financial capability.

Once in a lifetime, it is an obligation and ultimate desire of every Muslim men and women to perform Haj. It is the best act of worship. The Haj consists of a five-day excursion that includes Makkah and the nearby holy sites of Arafat, Mina, and Muzdalifah. The pilgrims perform a series of customs.

“After performing Haj, I felt the most satisfied ever in my entire life. Not only mental satisfaction, I started to feel more connected to my religion.” Mohammad Shahid Maqbool who performed Haj last year said. Hajjis flights are directed to Jeddah from every country. Saudi government gives 20 percent quota to every Muslim country - it a percentage of the pilgrims that is set by the Saudi Arabia government and it changes every year depending on the facilities and number of the people they can accommodate.

If we talk about Haj packages, normally there are two types of packages; government schemes and private tour operators. 60 percent of Haj quota has been kept for government schemes and 40 percent was given to the private tour operators.

“The ministry has not increased the Haj packages from Rs 270,000 (South) and Rs 280,000 (North). Despite per haji expenditure increase of Rs 44,000 this year, the government has decided to bear the extra expenses totaling Rs 4.44 billion of all Government Scheme Hujaj”.

Then there are numbers of private tour operating companies. They have different packages ranging from five star hotels to three star hotels, less expensive to most expensive. The price starts from approximately Rs 700,000 up to Rs 1 million.

The minimum duration of the stay of people who choose the schemes of private tour operators is 20 to 25 days and maximum stay is 40 days.

Since the Hajj season is at peak, the airports are crowded with Hajjis. When any Pakistani performs Hajj, on his way back, he brings from Makkah things like zamzam water and ujwah khajoor as the blessings of Hajj.