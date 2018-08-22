Share:

Water is increasingly essential for the sustenance of human life; people’s livelihoods, food security and socio-economic stability as well. In addition, Pakistan is absolutely dependent on water resources because they fuel agriculture. Likewise, economic growth and advancement of agriculture and economy truly lies in water availability. But the depressing fact is that Pakistan is facing severe water shortage at present. Whereas, water availability is emerging as a matter of serious concern in Pakistan. There is not only an acute drinking water scarcity but also the irrigation water crisis which in turn, are adversely affecting the agriculture sector and the livelihood of the common people. Resultantly, the socio-economic development and growth of a country has been hampered to great extent. There are multiple reasons behind this extreme water shortage including lack of water reservoirs and storage dams, wastage of water and poor water resource management an preservation policies. On the other hand, climate change is also one of the root causes of water shortage in Pakistan which has caused drought like situation in rural and remote areas.

Keeping in view large chunk of Pakistan’s population have no access to safe and clean drinking water. Besides, according to the news report ‘70 percent water in Pakistan is not suitable for human consumption’. There is no denying the fact that Pakistan is the water stressed country at the stage but if the visible measures are not taken in this very direction, resultanly, Pakistan will be water scarce country from water stressed by 2025(policy makers predict).

Therefore, water shortage is truly a big challenge for Pakistan which needs to be paid due attention on urgent basis. Furthermore, there is the dire need to formulate an effective water resource management agenda, a uniform water distribution policy and an efficient plan for the prevention of water wastage. Most importantly, the government should take concerted efforts for building water reservoirs and storage dams in the country so that the real issue can be addressed.

ASSAD ALI BALOCH,

Dadu, August 2.