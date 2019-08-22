Share:

LAHORE - Speakers at a Punjab University national conference on Kashmir said that Kashmir issue could not be resolved without taking Kashmiris into confidence and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has been following Hindutva philosophy. Punjab University’s Pakistan Study Centre in collaboration with the PU Centre for South Asian Studies hosted the conference titled “Kashmir Dispute: Role of International Community”.

PU Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami, Dr Iqbal Chawla, Dr Umbreen Javed, Dr Adnan Sarwar Khan, Dr Sajid Mahmood Awan and Dr Shuja Ahmed Mahesar were the speakers.

In his keynote speech, Prof Dr Adnan Sarwar Khan said Kashmir issue could not be resolved without taking Kashmiris into confidence. He said that Pakistan must be cautious about the mediation offer of President Donald Trump as India would never accept it.

“Indian Supreme Court would declare this action null and void because abrogation of this article of 370 would affect the entire constitutional structure. Modi had plans to use abrogation as bargaining chip for negotiations with Pakistan leaving aside the issue of Kashmir. Chinese role in the dispute was very significant and now the dispute was going to become trilateral,’ he said.

National Institute of Historical & Cultural Research Director Dr Sajid Mahmood Awan said that there were four states whose issues were taken to UN but Pakistan did not follow the other three issues which gave breathing space to India and she successfully digested Hyderabad, Junagarh and Manadar.

“Pakistan needed to augment its efforts at international level to win the support for the just cause of the Kashmir,’ he said.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar said that Modi was following Hindutva philosophy and it had also exposed India as biggest democracy and secular state of the world. He hoped that present misadventure of Modi would pave way for the ultimate solution of Kashmir dispute.

University of Sindh’s Pakistan Study Centre Director Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar wondered at the incapacity of UN regarding solution of Kashmir dispute while East Taimoor was resolved in a very brief span of time. He criticized the partition plan as unjust and unfair which sowed the seeds for the permanent disturbance in the region.

Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami expressed his fears that India might succeed in changing the demography of the Kashmir and violated its own constitution while abrogating article 370 and 35A). Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chawla said that the UN has failed to perform its functions in resolving the dispute.