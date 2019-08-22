Share:

LAHORE - TECNO Mobile’s #SparkTheSpeed Challenge reaches 100 million views in less than a day! TECNO Mobile collaborated with TikTok and five of Pakistan’s most influential celebrities; Imran Ashraf, Hina Altaf, Ramsha Khan, Noor Hassan and Mikaal Zulfiqar to create the #SparkTheSpeed Challenge. All 5 of the celebrities challenged all TikTok users of Pakistan to take on the #SparkTheSpeed challenge. In the challenge, everyone was to follow a beat and do the “Floss Dance” that sped up as the speed of the beat increased. The hashtag “#SparkTheSpeed” started trending on TikTok in less than a day and it gained up to 100 million views!