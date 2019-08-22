Share:

GUJRANWALA Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) authorities have retrieved 1,071 kanal state land from the land grabbers here on Wednesday.

ACE Regional Director Zohaib Mushtaq told the media that land mafia was occupying 1,071 kanal land of Forest Department worth of Rs600 million for the last many years. After receiving complaint about the matter, an ACE team comprising Gujrat Deputy Director Sajjad Gondal, Assistant Director Asif Hussain, and Circle Officer Fazal Ahmed Sapra along with Revenue Department team visited the spot and retrieved the land from the land grabbers.

ANTI-ENCROACHMENT OP CONTINUES

Assistant Commissioner Usman Sikandar and Municipal Corporation Chief Officer Amjad Dhilu along with anti encroachment squad continued operation against encroachments on the second consecutive day.

The anti encroachment team removed about 250 illegal constructions in markets and on roads. They also seized equipment of the encroachers. The AC asked citizens and traders to remove encroachments immediately, warning that they would be dealt with sternly otherwise.

HUMAN TRAFFICKERS REMANDED

As many as eight human traffickers were remanded into the custody of FIA for two days. The accused were produced before judicial magistrate, and their five-day physical remand was sought by the FIA. The magistrate, however, granted only two-day remand of the accused.

NINE KIDS PROVIDED SHELTER

The teams of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) took nine children into custody from different parts of the city. CPWB Public Relations Officers Khurram Shehzad told the media that the bureau teams, during a rescue operation, had taken nine children into custody.