LAHORE - The newly launched chain of Texas Chicken has attracted hundreds of chicken lovers. The magic of the eye-catching circular insignia and a single Texas lone star was all over the place. The guests were served with free chicken to allow their taste buds to feel the flavor, fusion and the blend of spices. The franchise owner of Texas Chicken Pakistan, Adnan Asad, has decades of experience in the food service & cold logistics industry of Pakistan. “It’s evolutionary - not revolutionary, contemporary, simple, striking, iconic, and without question, make sure that our Texas-style spirit and heritage is right there for everyone to notice”, he says. Adnan Asad is also the CEO of Venus Group of Companies. The Venus Group currently operates in six countries, including the U.S., Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and the United Arab Emirates. The group is involved in consolidation and freight forwarding, warehousing, logistics, and direct distribution within the food service sector, and is the exclusive logistics partner for Pakistan for a number of food & beverage and consumer product brands.