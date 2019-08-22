Share:

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood says Pakistan will continue to raise the voice of freedom of Kashmiri people across the world.

Addressing a function in Islamabad on Thursday, he said, together, we have to combat and defeat the bigotry mindset of India. He said Islamabad will take all possible steps for realization of right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

He said New Delhi is perpetrating heinous atrocities on the innocent Kashmiri people to suppress their freedom movement.

Shafqat Mehmood said that the government will continue its political and moral support to Kashmiris and will keep highlighting Indian atrocities in the disputed Himalayan valley at an international level.

Mehmood stated that he was relieved to see how the country’s literary community gave importance to the Kashmir issue.

Kashmir, he said, is a serious international matter and that they will have to work for its freedom by keeping their political differences aside.

‘World must consider security of India’s nukes in control of fascist, Hindu supremacist Modi’

He added that there was no allegory in history of the sort of atrocities being committed in Kashmir.

The minister pointed out that India has deployed around a million soldiers in the disputed valley to slaughter the rights of innocent Kashmiris and to keep them oppressed. India, he said, wants to uphold its dominion over Kashmir and for this purpose, it has gone blind.

He compared India’s mindset towards Kashmir with that of Hitler and Nazi Germany and said that the international community should take notice of India’s negative approach.

“We will all have to fight the Indian mindset together,” he said, reiterating that India has violated United Nations resolutions by scrapping the special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

This, he said, has unveiled the true, brutal face of India. He exhorted the international community, particularly Muslim countries, to strongly condemn India’s actions and pressurise it to restore Kashmir’s special status.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to become an ambassador to highlight the Kashmir issue on every forum in the world while clarifying that any Indian misadventure will receive a strong response.