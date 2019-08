Share:

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan will announce the verdict on Judge Arshad Malik video scandal case on Friday.

The three-member bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, had reserved the decision on August 20 after conducting three hearings on three petitions.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had submitted its report in the top court in the previous hearing which was incomplete.