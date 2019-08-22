Share:

Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Syed Shafqat Mahmood has announced that the government will gradually impose a unified education system in the country, so that rich and poor could equally benefit from the national resources and to have a better place in the society.

The Minister while speaking as chief guest of the ceremony held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Thursday said that the government was pursuing the policy of setting a society based on justice and social equity.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to promote unanimity of views among various religious sects and other sections of the society on issues of national interests so as serve the people in a better way, through charity and social activities.

Underlining the dire need of having closer interaction among the religious leaders, Shafqat Mahmood said the task of interfaith harmony could only be achieved through tolerance and accommodation of each other belief.

The spirit of forbearance and co-existence must be upheld for collective well-being, the Federal Minister.

Addressing the ceremony, other speakers called for popularizing the country’s narrative ‘Hum Pakistani’ for reconstruction of society on positive direction and addressing the socio-economic challenges, being faced by the country today.

While deliberating upon the issues like violence, terrorism and extremism, the speakers said the nation should stand united on one platform to combat the menace of intolerance and prejudices. They asserted that the message of Paigam-e-Pakistan ‘Hum Pakistani’ should go across the country for ensuring a better future.

The function, arranged by the University’s Centre for Social Reconstruction, was largely attended by students and academicians of the local educational institutions.

The event was also addressed by Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Dr. QIbla Ayaz, Minister for Education AJK Syed Muhammad Ali Raza Bukhari, Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Women affairs Ashifa Raiz, Minister of education KPK Zia-Ullah Khan Banghash, deputy speaker Gilgit and Baltistan Assembly Jaffarullah Khan and Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali.

They called for promoting the spirit of patriotism and love for the country, particularly among the youth, so that national challenges could be addressed successfully. They underlined the need of promoting interfaith religious harmony among the people of various sects through dialogue and community-based activities. They appreciated the AIOU's efforts for promoting the national cause among the youth.

Welcoming the participants, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum hoped that the event will help to strengthen process of dialogue on national reconstruction and interfaith harmony. The University, he said is prepared to make its humble contribution in projecting the concept of ‘Hum Pakistani’ through its around 1.4 million students across the country.

He was of the view that the Universities should be helping hand in policy-making at the national level, through its intellectual discourse. He also called for laying greater focus on reconstruction of society and national integration through community-based activities.

Chairman Council of Ideology Dr. Ayaz in his address underlined the importance of Paigham-e-Pakistan for re-construction of society, and said it was a good omen that narrative of Hum Pakistanis is getting roots among the masses. The entire nation, he added has unanimity of views on it, and that was going to help the country to come out from present socio-economic crisis.