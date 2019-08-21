Share:

LAHORE-Rapper and comedian Ali Gul Pir took to social media, opening up on the recent summons of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The notice was issued to the star, as well as 15 others including model-actor Iffat Omar for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Ali Zafar.

The proceedings are directly related to the ongoing defamation case of Zafar against Meesha Shafi, who had previously charged him with sexual harassment.

Writing on Instagram, Ali Gul Pir said, “Before anything, I want to make it clear that I received the notices and that I have already given my statement to the FIA. I plan to comply with the law fully and with utmost respect. This is my country and I love it and respect it,” he wrote.

He added, “Now, I need to share my truth. In Pakistan, some people have so much power that they try to silence you if you don’t agree with them. This situation that I am in is just one example,” penned the Waderai Ka Beta crooner.

“A certain celebrity, in this case, feels we can be silenced by being served these notices. Should we go to jail just for voicing our opinion within the boundaries of the law? Or should this ‘hero’ realise that freedom of expression is a fundamental right and that you can’t react with intimidation if someone calls you an ‘alleged harasser.’

This is a classic case of those with influence trying to suppress dissent,” he wrote in the lengthy statement.