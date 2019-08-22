Share:

LAHORE Allied Schools, a largest educational network in Pakistan, will conduct High Achievers Award Ceremony for awarding the students and teachers of Allied Schools, EFA Schools and Resource Academia with medals and certificates for the distinctive result in the Matric Board Exams 2019 across Pakistan. The ceremony will take place at the Auditorium of University of Central Punjab, Lahore, on Saturday, August 24, 2019. The ceremony will be graced with the presence of brilliant students, their teachers, parents and education experts.