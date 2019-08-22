Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Scores of workers and office bearers of All Pakistan Clerks Association district Mirpurkhas held demonstration here on Wednesday outside the local press club to protest against Indian aggression in occupied Kashmiri.

Led by Noman Rajput and Salahuddin, the protesters carrying banners and placards raised slogans against the Indian PM Modi.

Speaking on the occasion, Noman Rajput and Salahuddin strongly condemned the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir. They said that Indian PM had created tension in subcontinent with his wrong acts. They warned that all the Muslims were with Kashmiri people in their struggle for independence. They demanded the United Nation to take immediate notice and bound the Indian government to withdraw its illegal and wrong acts to give relief to the hostage Kashmiri people.